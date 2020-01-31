NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Price Down 5%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s share price traded down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.04, 915,027 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 852,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.04.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.68. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. On average, analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.54%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.81%.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,063,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,619,000 after buying an additional 3,900,561 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 1,667.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 342,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 323,367 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 541.1% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 98,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 83,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

