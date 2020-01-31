NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. NIC had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. NIC updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.76-0.81 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.76-81 EPS.

Shares of EGOV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. NIC has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $24.38.

Get NIC alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGOV shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.