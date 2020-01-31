NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.5-$391.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.38 million.NIC also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.76-0.81 EPS.

Shares of EGOV stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 561,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,924. NIC has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Get NIC alerts:

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. NIC’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIC will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

EGOV has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut NIC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut NIC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.