NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $163.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS:NCSYF opened at $179.50 on Monday.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

