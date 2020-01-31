Nimiq (NIM) Reaches One Day Volume of $137,663.00

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. Nimiq has a market cap of $3.01 million and $137,663.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,304.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.54 or 0.01929077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.47 or 0.03969800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00719301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00117965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.14 or 0.00764357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009369 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00027287 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00709650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,235,942,906 coins and its circulating supply is 5,327,692,906 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

