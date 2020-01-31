Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $177,000 Stock Position in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 513.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 56.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 171,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 13.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. Manitowoc Company Inc has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $518.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday, January 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

