Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,058,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,905,000 after purchasing an additional 195,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,961,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,566,000 after acquiring an additional 147,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 24.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 133,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 220.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 196,786 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYTK opened at $12.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $755.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.53. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 378.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $64,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,950 shares of company stock worth $203,622. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYTK. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

