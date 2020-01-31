Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 31.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Silgan by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $32.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

