Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 92.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Popular by 16.1% in the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 614,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,217,000 after acquiring an additional 85,125 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Popular by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 68,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,927,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $56.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.19. Popular Inc has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,728 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $96,629.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 1,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $76,104.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,377. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.