Nitro (NOX) Price Up 46.2% Over Last Week

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Nitro has traded up 46.2% against the US dollar. Nitro has a market cap of $37,971.00 and $580.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nitro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including COSS and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nitro alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.82 or 0.03033880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00122935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nitro

Nitro’s launch date was October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,077,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nitro is www.nitro.live . Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nitro Token Trading

Nitro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nitro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nitro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nitro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nitro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.