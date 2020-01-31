NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,541 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NMI by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 29,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,012. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NMI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.67 million. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 76,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $2,537,643.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,788,532.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $796,937.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,107,529.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,426 shares of company stock valued at $10,864,911. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

