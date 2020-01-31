Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) were down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.11, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86.

Nordex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

