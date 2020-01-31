Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.97. 73,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.69. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $166.33 and a 12-month high of $219.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Benchmark began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.29.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

