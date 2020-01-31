North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 11,013 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 239.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.05% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 192.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 322.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 300.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 9.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,590.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total transaction of $45,532,200.00. Insiders have sold 1,328,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,107,850 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

NASDAQ:GWPH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.88. The stock had a trading volume of 135,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,999. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a one year low of $95.71 and a one year high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.33. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.30 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.02 and its 200-day moving average is $126.50.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $90.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

