North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $748,808,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,506 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,826,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $472,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $206.72. 9,300,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,591,728. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.50. The company has a market cap of $526.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.