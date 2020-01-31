North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,425 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,425,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 558,289 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,988 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 181,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 22,747 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 208,395 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

FCX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.19. 15,202,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,642,772. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.20 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

