North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,168. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $93.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

