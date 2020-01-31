North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $893,000 Stock Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.23% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,519,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.28. 4,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,249. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $27.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.