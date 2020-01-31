North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Stock Holdings in Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 110,500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.30% of Superior Group of Companies worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,296. Superior Group of Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $197.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

