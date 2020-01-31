North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 109 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.24. 5,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,052. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $178.73 and a 52-week high of $263.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.69.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

