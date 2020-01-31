North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 23,654 Shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 327,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 16,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 126,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 480,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

WIW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.74. 25,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,960. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

