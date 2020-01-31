North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 100 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 155,109 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after purchasing an additional 76,910 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.39, for a total transaction of $1,158,872.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,306,238.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 423,514 shares of company stock valued at $70,373,548 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,551. The company has a market cap of $161.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.84, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $186.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.