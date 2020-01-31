Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Given $16.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $16.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northern Technologies International an industry rank of 228 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 31.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 333.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the second quarter worth $747,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 81,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 40,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.46 million, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.27%.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

