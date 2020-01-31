Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Northfield Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 55.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

NFBK traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. 2,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,848. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. The company has a market cap of $794.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northfield Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Annette Catino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $26,155.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,927 shares in the company, valued at $303,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFBK. BidaskClub cut Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.