Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,280.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,684 shares of company stock valued at $895,584 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 150.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

