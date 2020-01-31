Norwegian Cruise Line Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 4,818 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,753% compared to the typical volume of 260 call options.

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $54.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.70. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $45.64 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 245,364 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $13,124,520.36. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,008. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Macquarie set a $65.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nomura reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.53.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

