Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Novocure were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novocure by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 56,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,533. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average is $82.29. Novocure Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.07 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $397,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $286,078.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,524.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,669 shares of company stock worth $58,404,584 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

