Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Downgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

NYSE NUE opened at $48.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $62.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

