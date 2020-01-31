Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Downgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.
NYSE NUE opened at $48.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $62.31.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
