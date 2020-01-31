Numeraire Market Capitalization Hits $14.19 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. Numeraire has a market cap of $14.19 million and approximately $758,775.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for $6.28 or 0.00067018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.43 or 0.02950141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00122465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,258,622 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

