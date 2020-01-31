NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NHA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NHA opened at $9.84 on Friday. NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

About NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

