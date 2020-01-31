NVR (NYSE:NVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NVR (NYSE:NVR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $64.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $58.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVR stock traded down $151.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,815.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,892. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NVR has a 52-week low of $2,513.82 and a 52-week high of $4,058.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,838.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,665.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,912.33.

In other news, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 1,922 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,481.03, for a total transaction of $6,690,539.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,591,114.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 7,163 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,436.92, for a total transaction of $24,618,657.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,014,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,275 shares of company stock valued at $65,428,565 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

