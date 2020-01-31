Oasis Petroleum Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the energy producer will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OAS. Wolfe Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Shares of OAS opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $739.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.