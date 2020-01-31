ODEM Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One ODEM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000540 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. ODEM has a market cap of $11.03 million and $653,742.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.64 or 0.03048361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00195832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00123331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . The official website for ODEM is odem.io . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

