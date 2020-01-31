Omnicell (OMCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $84.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.93. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $92.59.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,953,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $212,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,960. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Dougherty & Co upped their price target on Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

