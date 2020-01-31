Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of OMC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.48. 1,293,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,649. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

