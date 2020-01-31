On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -2.67

Headlines about On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. On Deck Capital earned a media sentiment score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the credit services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ONDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens set a $5.00 target price on On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

NYSE:ONDK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.08. 565,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,598. The company has a quick ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. On Deck Capital has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $289.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.88.

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

