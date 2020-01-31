OneRoot Network Price Hits $0.0081 on Top Exchanges (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00036776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $542.31 or 0.05787190 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025362 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128267 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016135 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00033966 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002314 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.