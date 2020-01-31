Ontology Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $146.03 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Ontology has a market capitalization of $488.24 million and $146.03 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00008131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Indodax, Hotbit and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009612 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000455 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitbns, Koinex, Indodax, Gate.io, BitMart, Bibox, Kucoin, BCEX, OKEx, HitBTC, Hotbit, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

