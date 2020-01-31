Opacity Trading Up 16.2% This Week (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Opacity token can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. Over the last week, Opacity has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $542.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $271.90 or 0.02907122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122664 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,205,022 tokens. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

