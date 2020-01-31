Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.01 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

OTEX traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $44.99. 1,152,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,162. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.57. Open Text has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Read More: Resistance Level

Earnings History for Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit