OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,280,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,683 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 3.08% of OptiNose worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after buying an additional 263,667 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 18.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,033,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after buying an additional 160,664 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the third quarter valued at $4,725,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the third quarter valued at $3,628,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in OptiNose by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 30,611 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OptiNose has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Scodari purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $11,462,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,091. OptiNose Inc has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 419.37% and a negative return on equity of 137.60%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptiNose Inc will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

