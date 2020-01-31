Orbs (ORBS) Price Hits $0.0059 on Major Exchanges

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $12.08 million and approximately $416,583.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs token can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex, Upbit and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.00 or 0.02900767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00194272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00121343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,037,141,887 tokens. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

