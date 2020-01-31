ORIX (NYSE:IX) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIX’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

NYSE:IX traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $84.79. 54,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ORIX has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ORIX will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ORIX by 22.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in ORIX in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in ORIX in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

