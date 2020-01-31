Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORA shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

NYSE:ORA traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,403. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average is $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $82.71. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lowe Brian 270,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. Also, insider Roberts Christopher bought 100,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $308,000.00. Insiders have sold 11,957 shares of company stock valued at $927,059 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

