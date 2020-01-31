O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OEUR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OEUR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

NYSEARCA:OEUR opened at $25.63 on Friday. O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40.

Dividend History for O`Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OEUR)

