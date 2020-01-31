Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $23.75 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OVV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.05.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.63. 4,175,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,181,900. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

