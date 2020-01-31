P.A.W. Capital Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

P.A.W. Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 30,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 52,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 281,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,492 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,437,938. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.02 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $246.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

