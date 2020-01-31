P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 944,400 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 208,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in P H Glatfelter by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,795,000 after purchasing an additional 344,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 795,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 676,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 11.8% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 618,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of GLT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. 4,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,838. P H Glatfelter has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $737.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.66 million. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. P H Glatfelter’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that P H Glatfelter will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 247.62%.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

