PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.56

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 1500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCFBY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $881.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 28, 2019, the company had a fleet of 217 ships, including 132 Handysize vessels, 83 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post Panamax vessels. It also offers ocean shipping services, shipping consulting and ship agency, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.