PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,333 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,043,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,361,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 991,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PACCAR by 22.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,855,000 after purchasing an additional 153,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $76.06 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global cut PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

